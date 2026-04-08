UP Board orders crackdown on illegal schools, pvt coachings

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has directed officials across the state to launch a special campaign against unauthorised schools and irregular private coaching activities, warning of strict legal action against violators.

The order specifies that schools can admit students only in approved classes and subjects after obtaining due recognition. (For representation)

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District inspectors of schools (DIOS), Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) and block education officers (BEO) have been asked to identify and act against institutions operating without recognition, as well as teachers engaged in private coaching in violation of rules, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said in an official communication issued on Tuesday.

The order (dated April 5) was issued following reports from multiple districts indicating that some schools were functioning without formal recognition, while teachers employed in recognised institutions were involved in private coaching centres, contravening existing regulations, Saran said.

According to the official statement, such practices violate provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, as well as guidelines issued by the education ministry for regulating coaching centres, and undermine academic discipline.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing regulatory provisions, Saran noted that recognised institutions admitting students in unauthorised classes or subjects, or enrolling students irregularly, would face strict punitive action. He reiterated that schools can admit students only in approved classes and subjects after obtaining due recognition, and any association with unrecognised institutions would be deemed illegal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing regulatory provisions, Saran noted that recognised institutions admitting students in unauthorised classes or subjects, or enrolling students irregularly, would face strict punitive action. He reiterated that schools can admit students only in approved classes and subjects after obtaining due recognition, and any association with unrecognised institutions would be deemed illegal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The order specified that under Section 18 of the RTE Act, establishing or running a school without recognition is prohibited and attracts financial penalties and legal action. Additionally, under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, teachers working in recognised schools are barred from offering services in private coaching institutes, with violations inviting disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order specified that under Section 18 of the RTE Act, establishing or running a school without recognition is prohibited and attracts financial penalties and legal action. Additionally, under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, teachers working in recognised schools are barred from offering services in private coaching institutes, with violations inviting disciplinary action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The order also referred to directions issued by the high court in a public interest litigation, which called for identification of institutions claiming to impart education without valid recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order also referred to directions issued by the high court in a public interest litigation, which called for identification of institutions claiming to impart education without valid recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that a district-level committee, headed by the DIOS and comprising the BSA and BEO as members, was already constituted under a government order dated June 9, 2025, to investigate such cases. The committee has been tasked with conducting detailed inquiries and submitting monthly reports to divisional education authorities.

As part of the latest directive, the committee has been asked to carry out an intensive inspection drive between till April 18 to identify unauthorised schools and initiate action against them. A detailed report on action taken, including the number of illegal schools, action against them, and cases of teachers involved in private coaching, must be submitted by April 30.

The board cautioned that any laxity or delay in implementing these directions would be treated as contempt of court.

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