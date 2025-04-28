Menu Explore
UP Board results 2025: May 19 last date to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 28, 2025 05:10 AM IST

UP Board has set May 19 as the deadline for submitting scrutiny applications for Class 10, 12 answer sheets. Fee: ₹500 per paper.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, has announced May 19 as the last date for submitting applications for scrutiny of UP Board Class 10, 12 answer sheets 2025.

The UP Board secretary said applications would not be entertained directly in offline mode. (For Representation)
The UP Board secretary said applications would not be entertained directly in offline mode. (For Representation)

The results of UP Board high school and intermediate examinations 2025 were declared on April 25. Giving this information, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said: “For the application, a candidate will have to deposit 500 per paper in which they want scrutiny. The prescribed fee will have to be deposited in state treasury through challan.”

Information related to scrutiny is available on the board’s website upmsp.edu.in. After depositing the fee, the candidates will have to download the details of scrutiny application filled online and attach the original challan letter of the fee deposited for scrutiny and send it by registered post to the regional office concerned of the Board latest by May 19. The UP Board secretary further said applications would not be entertained directly in offline mode.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP Board results 2025: May 19 last date to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets
