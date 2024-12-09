The upcoming high school and intermediate exams of UP Board will be held at 8,140 centres across the state. The board, after resolving 2,311 objections received against its tentative list, released the final list of exam centres on its official website on Sunday evening. UP Board to set up 8,140 centres; final list out

Last year, the exams were held in a total of 8,265 centres.

During the scrutiny of objections, the board noticed that on the pretext of objections, 856 school managers had requested that their schools be used as exam centres. All such applications were rejected. Moreover, instead of increasing the number of centres, two—an unaided school each in Azamgarh and Jaunpur—that were listed in the tentative list were dropped.

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the names of both the schools could not be deleted at the district level and, as a result, their names were dropped from the final list on the request of the district-level committees constituted under the chairmanship of the DMs concerned.

Although the board had earlier decided to set up 7,657 centres, after the disposal of objections at the district level, the number of centres increased to 8142. After this, objections were invited against the list of centres at the board level from districts.

However, the list of centres from the districts was sent by December 2 instead of November 27 and the last date for inviting objections had to be moved to December 6 from December 2. Due to this delay, the final list of exam centres could be released only on Sunday evening instead of December 7.