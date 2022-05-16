Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP boost to tourism: Sites linked to historic persons being developed as tourist destinations

For representation only (Sourced)
Published on May 16, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government is developing places associated with historic personalities of the state into tourist destinations to promote tourism.

In the state capital, the government is renovating Maharaja Bijli Pasi fort where it plans to start a light and sound show.

“The objective behind these projects is to promote tourism, ensure economic development and create cultural and religious awareness among the youth,” state tourism and culture minister Jayveer Singh said.

In the Chitrakoot district, the first phase of renovating the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram at Lalapur has already been completed at a cost of 187.15 lakh. The second phase of the project will be completed within a year at a cost of 184.95 lakh, the state government said. The construction of a ropeway on public-private partnership mode in Chitrakoot will be completed in the third phase.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, the government is renovating the birthplace of Sant Ravidas.

In the ongoing first phase of the project, 1514.02 lakh will be spent on the project in constructing a number of facilities at the site. In the second phase, Sant Ravidas museum will come up.

In Prayagraj, Shringeshwarpur, associated with Nishadraj Guha, will be developed as a tourist attraction. A 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be installed at the site.

In Bahraich district a grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev is being constructed.

