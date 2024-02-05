U.P. Budget 2024-25: Skill-based BBA courses in 113 Colleges

To strengthen the skilled workforce in the state, 113 colleges have been selected for the skill-based courses, including BBA (Retail), BBA (Logistics), BBA (Healthcare) and BBA (Tourism and Hospitality), according to the budget presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna on Monday. The finance minister said that with participation of Tata Technologies Limited, construction of modern workshops and classrooms in 150 government industrial training institutes is in the final stage. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Aligned with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the roadmap includes conducting courses based on the National Curriculum Framework and National Credit Framework. This approach aims to expand access to job roles and sectors for an increasing number of students.

The finance minister said that with participation of Tata Technologies Limited, construction of modern workshops and classrooms in 150 government industrial training institutes is in the final stage. Additionally, the remaining 69 institutions in the state, where at least 5000 square feet of land is available, are proposed to be upgraded in the financial year 2024-2025, for which a provision of ₹818.75 crore is proposed. A provision of ₹70 crore is proposed for the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. This initiative aims to provide training along with allowances to the youth in industries through apprenticeships.

₹516.64 crore for Samagra Shiksha Yojana

The state government has allocated ₹516.64 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana to ensure that all government secondary schools in UP are equipped with basic facilities by the financial year 2024-2025. As part of this initiative, smart classes and ICT labs will be established in every government secondary school to make classroom teaching interesting and interactive.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna on Monday proposed ₹200 cr for enhancing infrastructure facilities in aided non-government secondary schools. ₹10.46 cr was proposed for the construction of hostels and mini stadiums in Rajkiya Sanskrit Vidyalayas while ₹4 crore proposed for the operation of Sainik School, Gorakhpur.

Similarly, in basic education, a provision of ₹650 crore has been made for free sweaters and shoes-socks, along with ₹350 crore for school bags for 2 crore students enrolled in classes 1 to 8. The state government has discontinued the procurement process for providing uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, and stationery for students. Instead, a sum of ₹1,200 per student is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of parents through DBT.

A provision of ₹255 crore is proposed with the aim of enrolling more than 2 lakh children from disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections in the financial year 2024-2025.

RS 1000 CRORE PROPOSED FOR OPERATION KAYAKALP

Khanna mentioned that a budget allocation of ₹1,000 crore is proposed under Operation Kayakalp for the fiscal year 2024-25 while ₹498 crore is proposed for digital libraries in Gram Panchayats, an initiative which started in 2023-2024 with ₹300 crore.

To operate 36 primary schools in Vantangiya villages, 144 posts have been created, with a provision of ₹168 crore proposed for the distribution of free uniforms to approximately 30 lakh students above the poverty line.

HIGHER EDUCATION

For the establishment of already announced Maa Vindhyavasini State University in the Vindhyaachal Dham division, one state university in Moradabad division, and Maa Pateshwari State University in the Devi Patan division, a provision of ₹51.20 crore is proposed for each of these universities in this budget.

To encourage education, a provision of ₹100 crore is proposed under the Mukhyamantri Shikshuta Protsahan Yojana. Additionally, ₹30 crore is proposed for the expansion of basic facilities in the state universities. The state government has also allocated ₹55 crore for the establishment of new government colleges, as well as the completion of buildings under construction at government colleges.

TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Training is currently being provided in 169 diploma-level institutions in the state, with an additional 75 government polytechnics undergoing construction and infrastructural development processes. Moreover, students are currently receiving training in 1,874 private diploma-level institutions.

FOCUS ON VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

The state government has resolved to elevate the state’s economy to a size of one trillion dollars by giving impetus to vocational education and skill development. Currently, through this mission, vocational education is being provided in 804 government and 729 aided secondary schools. Additionally, there is a provision for vocational education and certification in 301 government schools under the Praveen Yojana.

AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH

Under Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, the teaching and learning work of Agricultural College, Gonda, has started from the academic session 2023-2024. ₹100 crore is proposed for various new courses in agricultural and technological universities and colleges. ₹100 crore proposed for the establishment of Mahatma Buddha Agricultural and Technological University, Kushinagar.