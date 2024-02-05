UP Budget 2024-25: Wait for Lucknow’s second metro line gets longer

The expectations were high for a generous budget allocation for the second line of Lucknow Metro after the chief minister recently directed the officials to initiate work on the second line for Lucknow Metro. But in the absence of any allocations of funds for it in budget, Lucknowites will have to wait a little longer for the expansion of metro rail network in the state capital. Smooth run for Kanpur, Agra metro rail projects with ₹ 395 crore and ₹ 346 crore budgetary allocations respectively. (File ht)

However, there is good news for Kanpur and Agra. The 2024-25 state budget is set to create a robust metro train network in both the cities.

The Kanpur Metro Rail project stands to benefit significantly with a proposed budget of ₹395 crore as the share of UP government. Similarly, Agra’s Metro Rail project will get a boost with allocation of ₹346 crore as UPs share.

The budget extends its focus to Ayodhya, allocating ₹100 crore for comprehensive development by improving infrastructure and amenities in this historically and culturally significant city.

Lucknow’s development area and regions under development authorities are also set to gain with a ₹100 crore allocation for infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the budget allocation of ₹100 crores for ropeway services in Varanasi and other cities, emphasising a strategic move to enhance transportation options.

The Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion/New Cities Incentive Scheme receives substantial support with a proposed budget of ₹3000 crore for 2024-2025, underscoring the government’s vision for urban development and modern living spaces.

In the realm of regional rapid transit systems, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System project received a budget of ₹914 crore as Uttar Pradesh’s share.

