U.P. Budget: Ganga Expressway extension, sports university get major boost in Meerut

In the budget presented for the financial year 2025-26, the state government has allocated ₹50 crore for extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar and ₹223 crore for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. The announcements were made by finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the legislative assembly on Thursday. The Ganga Expressway, a 594 km-long six-lane corridor from Meerut to Prayagraj, is being developed for ₹ 36,200 crore. (Sourced)

The Ganga Expressway, a 594 km-long six-lane corridor from Meerut to Prayagraj, is being developed for ₹36,200 crore. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021, the project has achieved 80% completion, according to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The expressway is expected to become operational by August 2025, reducing Meerut-Prayagraj travel time from 12 hours to 6 hours.

The budget also earmarks ₹223 crore for the state’s first sports university, Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, under construction 30 km from Meerut headquarters along the Salawa Ganga Canal. The university is being developed across 91.38 acres at a total cost of ₹700 crore, with the public works department overseeing construction.

The university is scheduled for completion by August 14, 2025. “The admission process will start from next year. The first session will have 1,000 seats,” vice chancellor Major General Deep Ahlawat said.

The budget also includes ₹1,200 crore for city infrastructure projects, including inner ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers.