Bulandshahr , A person involved in the murder of three members of a family following an argument over smearing cake during a birthday party here was injured in an encounter when he attempted to flee police custody, officials said on Monday. UP: Bulandshahr triple murder accused injured in encounter, family demands bulldozer action

The case stems from an incident that happened in the Bulandshahr district at a gym on Saturday night, where a birthday party was being held for gym trainer Jeetu.

The celebration took a tragic turn after an altercation over to smearing of cake escalated into the killing of three people Amardeep , Manish , and Akash , the officials said.

All three belonged to the same family, officials said.

A family member of the victims, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew and Amardeep his uncle's son.

Khurja Circle officer Shobhit Kumar said that while all angles are being probed, prima facie it has come to light that the argument broke out over smearing of cake.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, and three accused Rupesh, Mayank and Naresh were arrested and questioned, police said.

During interrogation, Mayank revealed that he had hidden an illegal firearm under a flyover. Acting on his disclosure, a police team took him to the spot on Monday for recovery of the weapon, they said.

According to the police, Mayank attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at the team using the concealed weapon with an intent to kill.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently overpowered and arrested, officials said.

CO Kumar said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the accused.

The accused, a resident of Khurja, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have demanded stricter action against the accused saying that the houses of the accused be demolished using bulldozers.

Manish's brother Sanjay said the family is satisfied with the police's efforts and are confident that the remaining accused individuals will also be arrested and sent to jail soon.

He further asserted that bulldozers should be used to demolish the houses of the accused.

Amardeep's Radha and father Sarup also put forward similar demands of demolishing the houses of the accused.

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