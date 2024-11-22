UP bypolls: Counting of votes today, results likely to set 2027 narrative

The counting of votes for the high-stakes bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will commence at 8am on Saturday amid three-tier security arrangements and under CCTV surveillance. For representation only (HT File photo)

A total of 90 candidates are in the bypoll which is the first trial of strength between the BJP-led NDA and the SP- led INDIA bloc after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The results will not make any difference to the survival of the BJP government. The BJP-led NDA government in U.P. has a comfortable majority of 283 seats in the legislative assembly. Yet, the results will be a major factor in setting the narrative for 2027 assembly polls.

The prestige of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is at stake in the by-elections.

After the setback in the Lok Sabha, Yogi aims to send the message that the BJP has held on to its support base by bagging the maximum seats.

He set the pitch for the campaign with the slogan “batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge” (will be slaughtered if divided, unity will make us worthy)”.

Buoyed by victory in the Lok Sabha election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also working to continue the winning streak in the by-elections. By winning the maximum seats, he plans to send a message that victory in the Lok Sabha election was not a fluke and his PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula is working in successive elections. To counter Yogi, the SP launched his campaign with the “judenge toh jitenge” (unity will bring us victory) slogan.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, Navdeep Rinwa said the counting of the votes for the bypolls to the nine assembly seats -- Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan -- will be held in nine districts: Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur.

The Election Commission of India has posted nine observers for counting of votes. Adequate central paramilitary forces have also been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of counting of votes, he said.

Giving details of the security measures at the counting centres, Rinwa said a three-tier security system has been put in place for the security of the counting place. The first level of security will be at a radius of 100 metres from the counting place, where the regional police force will be deployed. The second level of security will be at the gate of the counting place, where the state police force will be deployed. The third level of security will be for the counting hall which will be under the supervision of Central forces.

HOW COUNTING OF VOTES WILL PROCEED

The counting of postal ballots received at home voting and voter facilitation centres will start at 8am and scanning of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) received from service voters will also start at the same time. After scanning, counting of ETPBS votes will be done.

Counting of EVM votes will start from 8.30am.

The counting of votes in Sisamau assembly constituency will be completed in the least 20 rounds.

While in Kundarki, Karhal, Phulpur and Majhawan assembly constituencies, it will be done in the maximum 32 rounds.

If there is malfunctioning in the display of control units of the EVMs then in such a case, after counting of votes of all EVMs, the VVPAT slips of that booth will be counted. Five polling booths will be selected on the basis of draw and their VVPAT slips will be counted, according to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa.