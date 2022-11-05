UP: Bypolls for Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly seats to be held on Dec 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced schedule for the bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly sets in Uttar Pradesh. The polling on both the seats will be held on December 5.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant upon the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10 while Rampur seat fell vacant on October 28 after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was convicted by an MP-MLA court in a 2019 hate speech case. Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly after the court sentenced him to three years jail.

In a press statement, Election Commission of India secretary, Ajay Kumar Verma said the notification for the bypoll on Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly seats will be issued on November 10. The last date of nomination will be November 17. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on November 18. The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is November 21. The voting on both the seats will be held on December 5 and counting of the votes will be done on December 8, he said.