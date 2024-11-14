UP bypolls will give strong message for 2027: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday predicted victory of INDIA bloc candidates, saying the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls will give a strong message for the 2027 assembly polls in the state. “What can the common man expect from people who have failed to keep their promises and perform in past years,” he said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj’s Phulpur on November 14. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Phulpur assembly segment’s Rudapur village for party candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui, he alleged, “Employment, harmony and camaraderie figure nowhere on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party as is evident from their stint in power.”

Hailing the recent verdict of the Apex court on bulldozer action, the SP chief said, “We are the people following Samajwad (socialism) and can never accept bulldozer as a tool for justice.”

Coming down hard on the ruling party, he accused it of repeatedly playing with the future of youngsters in the state by “deliberately allowing paper leaks of recruitment exams as ensuring jobs for the youth was never on their agenda and in doing so have put their future in darkness”.

“History shows that whenever paper leaks, anomalies in conducting recruitment exams to postponing exam dates or cancellation of the very exams have taken place, the BJP people have been involved in it,” Akhilesh claimed.

He accused BJP men of being behind incidents of denying benefits of the reservation to the youth, leaving results of the recruitment exams unannounced and even keeping recruitments stuck in court cases thereby playing with the future of the youth in a big way.

“The farmers have been cheated and their hopes of seeing a fillip in their crop production and earnings have been dashed despite tall promises of the BJP government of doubling their income. The farmers have been left unaided to fend for themselves,” he alleged.

Earlier, the SP chief started his address by backing the agitating aspirants at the UPPSC office claiming that their demands were just.

“Continue the stir till demands are met,” he said. The SP chief said the only reason he refrained from visiting the protest site was to prevent the government from terming the agitation as politically motivated.

He claimed that fearing a defeat in the bypolls, the BJP even got the date of the polling postponed from November 13 to November 20.

“Those who have postponed the polls are set to lose the elections badly. When internal surveys showed that they were set to lose in Ayodhya (Milkipur), they kept its poll date hanging and when they feared losing all seats, they postponed the polling dates. The more they postpone, the more badly they would end losing the bypolls, he claimed.

The SP chief further claimed that the people of Phulpur have decided to defeat BJP as all know that the Lok Sabha poll on the seat was won by their candidate but “owing to anomalies only was the win turned into a loss with the help of officials”. “This time we are going to register a record win,” he said.

“PDA is a campaign of positive politics while BJP is leading a negative approach. We stand with all and want progress of all, Akhilesh said.

The SP chief is scheduled to address public meetings in Karhal (Mainpuri) and Khair (Aligarh) on Friday. On Saturday, he will campaign in Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) and in Majhawan (Mirzapur) and Katehri (Ambedkar Nagar) on Sunday.