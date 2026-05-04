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UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies

UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies

Updated on: May 04, 2026 10:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state, officials said.

UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan said the scheme has been conceptualised on the lines of the 'One District-One Product' initiative, with a focus on identifying signature dishes from each district and boosting their branding, packaging and marketing.

"The scheme will emphasise improving quality, enhancing shelf life and developing export opportunities for traditional food products," he said.

Under the scheme, artisans and entrepreneurs associated with the food sector will be provided subsidies of up to 25 per cent, capped at 20 lakh. A budget of 150 crore has been earmarked for its implementation, it stated.

According to a statement, the initiative is expected to give wider recognition to regional delicacies such as Agra's petha, Mathura's peda and Jaunpur's imarti at national and global levels.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies
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