Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state, officials said. UP cabinet clears 'One District-One Cuisine' scheme to promote traditional delicacies

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan said the scheme has been conceptualised on the lines of the 'One District-One Product' initiative, with a focus on identifying signature dishes from each district and boosting their branding, packaging and marketing.

"The scheme will emphasise improving quality, enhancing shelf life and developing export opportunities for traditional food products," he said.

Under the scheme, artisans and entrepreneurs associated with the food sector will be provided subsidies of up to 25 per cent, capped at ₹20 lakh. A budget of ₹150 crore has been earmarked for its implementation, it stated.

According to a statement, the initiative is expected to give wider recognition to regional delicacies such as Agra's petha, Mathura's peda and Jaunpur's imarti at national and global levels.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a new tendering process for the Public Works Department aimed at improving quality and curbing unhealthy competition. Projects worth over ₹5 crore will follow the Standard Bidding Document system, while those below ₹5 crore will adopt T-1 and T-2 procedures. Additional performance security will be mandatory for bidders quoting significantly lower rates.

The cabinet also approved a ₹546.51 crore project for the construction of a six-lane road from Raitha underpass to PM MITRA Textile Park in Lucknow, along with widening and strengthening of the road from IIM to Raitha underpass.

Besides, several other proposals, including a massive plantation drive of 35 crore saplings in a single day, were also cleared, officials added.

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