U.P. cabinet decides to take back land allotted to Azam’s trust in Rampur

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to take back the building and land of Murtaza Higher Secondary School leased by the secondary education department to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur by the then SP government in 2007 at the annual rent of ₹100. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the state cabinet meeting on October 31. (HT file)

The ownership of this 41,181-sq feet land will be transferred back to the secondary education department by the state government. The cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, gave its approval to the proposal, said U.P. cabinet minister Suresh Khanna at the cabinet briefing soon after the meeting.

The Yogi government took the action against the Jauhar Trust for violating the conditions of the lease agreement. “It is noteworthy that the land had been leased out to the Trust for 30 years,” according to the government press release.

Giving information about the decisions of the cabinet, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the land was given on lease for 30 years at the rate of only ₹100 per year. He added that the government had now decided to reclaim the land from the Trust.

In connection with the violation of the terms of the lease deed related to the land, the district magistrate of Rampur formed a four-member inquiry committee. After reviewing the report sent by the committee following an investigation, the government decided to reclaim the land and building, the government statement said.

It further said during the SP regime in 2007, the offices of the district inspector of schools and the basic education officer in Rampur, situated within Murtaza Higher Secondary School, were leased to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!