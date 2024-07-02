U.P. cabinet decisions: Nod to rise in incentives of subject experts, security guards

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to a proposal to implement recommendations of the pay committee regarding increasing the special incentive given to 2,130 subject experts (vocational education) and 656 security guards working with the governor and the chief minister and of Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision would put an additional burden of ₹18.89 crore on the state exchequer. Additional chief secretary, home and finance, Deepak Kumar said 50 percent of the basic salary is given as special incentive to the subject specialists and the same has been increased from up to ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 for the intermediate classes.

He said the amount paid per lecture to them has been increased from ₹500 to ₹750. He said for high school classes, the monthly incentive has been increased from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 while the amount paid per lecture has been increased from ₹400 to ₹500. For security guards, the special incentive has been increased from ₹12,500 per month to ₹22,000 per month.

In another decision, the state cabinet decided to provide subsidy to the management of respective educational institution to reemploy 2,254 teachers whose service was terminated vide a government order dated November 9, 2023 following orders of the Supreme Court.

Out of these 2,254 teachers, 40 have been absorbed while the remaining would be reemployed on an honorarium basis. Those teaching intermediate classes would be paid ₹30,000 per month while the high school teachers would get ₹20,000 per month.