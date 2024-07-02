 U.P. cabinet decisions: Nod to rise in incentives of subject experts, security guards - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. cabinet decisions: Nod to rise in incentives of subject experts, security guards

ByHT Correspondent, Subsidy For Reemploying 2,254 Teachers
Jul 02, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision would put an additional burden of ₹18.89 crore on the state exchequer

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to a proposal to implement recommendations of the pay committee regarding increasing the special incentive given to 2,130 subject experts (vocational education) and 656 security guards working with the governor and the chief minister and of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet. (HT file)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision would put an additional burden of 18.89 crore on the state exchequer. Additional chief secretary, home and finance, Deepak Kumar said 50 percent of the basic salary is given as special incentive to the subject specialists and the same has been increased from up to 15,000 to 20,000 for the intermediate classes.

He said the amount paid per lecture to them has been increased from 500 to 750. He said for high school classes, the monthly incentive has been increased from 12,000 to 15,000 while the amount paid per lecture has been increased from 400 to 500. For security guards, the special incentive has been increased from 12,500 per month to 22,000 per month.

In another decision, the state cabinet decided to provide subsidy to the management of respective educational institution to reemploy 2,254 teachers whose service was terminated vide a government order dated November 9, 2023 following orders of the Supreme Court.

Out of these 2,254 teachers, 40 have been absorbed while the remaining would be reemployed on an honorarium basis. Those teaching intermediate classes would be paid 30,000 per month while the high school teachers would get 20,000 per month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. cabinet decisions: Nod to rise in incentives of subject experts, security guards
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On