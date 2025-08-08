UP cabinet meeting: Amendment to KGMU Act for SC/ST, OBC representation in exec council

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Act, 2002. The amendment aims to ensure representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the university’s executive council. Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting under way in Lucknow on August 7. (Sourced)

The cabinet also approved the draft bill to be tabled at the upcoming monsoon session of the legislative assembly. According to the amendment in Section-24 I(A), “One member from amongst the senior most professors of the University belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and one member from amongst the senior most professors of the University belonging to other backward classes, to be nominated by the State Government, on rotation basis, in consultation with the Vice-Chancellor.”

The King George’s Medical University Act-2002 provides for the protection and monitoring of the constitutional rights of the reserved categories in KGMU. KGMU was established as a centre of excellence in the field of medical education. The university has contributed significantly not only in state but also in the country in the field of medical education and tertiary care, said a press statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Teachers’ reaction

Earlier four faculty members -- two from the medical and two from the dental wing -- were part of the executive council from the SC and OBC categories. They were part of the executive council for about 14 years. “Now, we have four faculty, including those from medicine, dental, paramedical and nursing (wings). The executive council can have eight members from SCs and OBCs,” said teachers, reacting to the cabinet decision.