U.P. cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad roughed up at wedding

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and national president of the NISHAD Samaj Party, Dr. Sanjay Nishad, was manhandled by a furious group while visiting a village in the Khalilabad kotwali police station area to attend a wedding, police said on Monday. Sanjay Nishad said that the assailants were supporters of the Samajwadi Party. (Sourced)

He was rushed to the district hospital with a bloody nose. Upon receiving news of the attack, MP Praveen Nishad, along with hundreds of supporters of Sanjay Nishad, reached the hospital and staged a dharna.

ASP Sant Kabeer Nagar, Shasi Shekhar Singh, said cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad had gone to attend a marriage function at village Mohammad Pur Kathar. During the programme, some individuals engaged in heated verbal arguments with him and then manhandled him.

Superintendent of police Satyajeet Ray rushed to the hospital and received the complaint from the minister’s personnel security officer (PSO), Vinod Kumar Singh. “A case was registered under sections 143, 323, and 306 of the Indian Penal Code against eight individuals, including village head Radhey Shyam Yadav, Jai Parkash Yadav alias Kavi, Durg Vijay Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, along with four others. Three of them have been arrested,” he said. He said that the main accused would be arrested soon and police personnel were reviewing CCTV footage to identify other assailants.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Mohammadpur Kathar village, where Nishad was confronted by a group of people with questions about his work and his MP son’s absence from the constituency.

Dr. Sanjay Nishad also raised concerns about security lapses as his official security personnel remained silent despite the furious mob, and criticised the laxity of local intelligence and police personnel for failing to make proper security arrangements.

Assailants were SP supporters: Nishad

Talking to mediapersons, Dr. Sanjay Nishad said that the assailants were supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and described them as goons. He said that while the Yogi Adityanath government had cracked down on most of the troublemakers, some were still active and would face consequences in the days to come.

Sources claimed that Nishad’s aggressive remarks against the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of patronising goons, sparked a heated argument that led to the scuffle. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing Dr. Sanjay Nishad raising his hand towards a youth.

(With inputs from PTI)