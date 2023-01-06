U.P. capital records season’s minimum temp, no respite for now

The state capital recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season on Friday as mercury plunged to 5.9 degrees Celsius. The day temperature, however, went up to 14.8 degrees Celsius, which was 6.5 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted that cold conditions during the day will prevail on Saturday too.

“There will be no respite from cold day but the day’s temperature will improve a little because of sunshine. Dense to very dense fog with cold day conditions are very likely over the area. The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 16 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively,” said Mohd Danish, incharge of Lucknow Met department.

The forecast for the state is that weather will most likely be dry. The met department has issued warning of dense to very dense fog very likely at a few places. Cold to severe cold day conditions are very likely at a few places over the state. Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh.

Kanpur city and Faizabad were coldest in the city with minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Sultanpur recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 4.2, Moradabad and Etawah 4.6, Bulandshahr and Basti 5, Barabanki and Muzaffarnagar 5.2, Meerut and Shahjahanpur 6.1 and Aligarh recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius.

