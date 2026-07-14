UP chief secretary directs departments to identify, earmark land for EV charging stations

Chief secretary SP Goyal on Tuesday directed all government departments and authorities to identify and earmark suitable land for setting up public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations under the Centre’s PM E-Drive Scheme, with an emphasis on creating a robust charging network across the state.

Chief secretary SP Goyal said coordinated efforts by all departments and authorities were essential for the rapid development of modern public EV charging infrastructure. (For representation)

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Chairing a review meeting here, Goyal said the PM E-Drive Scheme was a key initiative to strengthen clean, green and sustainable transport in Uttar Pradesh.

He stressed that coordinated efforts by all departments and authorities were essential for the rapid development of modern public EV charging infrastructure to promote electric mobility and provide convenient charging facilities to citizens.

Goyal directed all departments and authorities to survey office premises, vacant land and other suitable public spaces under their control to identify sites for EV charging stations. The details of the identified locations are to be submitted to UP Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited (UPREV) in the prescribed format.

The proposed sites may include government office campuses, parking areas managed by urban local bodies, industrial estates and logistics parks, land owned by development authorities, and suitable locations along state highways and expressways.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure effective implementation of the scheme, Goyal also directed departments to appoint nodal officers at the state and district levels for better coordination. He said land identified for EV charging stations should be made available on a priority basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure effective implementation of the scheme, Goyal also directed departments to appoint nodal officers at the state and district levels for better coordination. He said land identified for EV charging stations should be made available on a priority basis. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief secretary instructed departments to provide complete details of each proposed site, including its name and address, photographs, latitude and longitude coordinates, and the total land area. They were also asked to identify additional suitable locations under their jurisdiction to facilitate the expansion of the state’s public EV charging network.

Officials informed the meeting that about 400-600 sq ft of land would be required for charging stations in urban areas, while sites along state highways and expressway corridors would require about 3,000 sq ft.

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The government said expanding the public EV charging network would encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles, help reduce pollution, and support the state’s transition to cleaner and greener transportation. Senior officials from the concerned departments attended the meeting.