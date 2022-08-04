U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful. He said exhibitions should be held in districts on August 14 to make people aware of the horror of the Partition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 last year declared that August 14 would be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to acknowledge the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of the country in 1947.

The CS asked officials to make wider publicity of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to link the public to the campaign being launched as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that ‘Independence Week’ should be celebrated in schools, colleges and universities from August 11 to August 17 linking the maximum number of youth to the celebrations.

Mishra also asked DMs to intensify the drive against communicative diseases like dengue, chicken pox and malaria. Some DMs gave presentations on the innovative works being done in their districts. DM, Ayodhya said in the meeting that libraries had been set up in village panchayats in the district.