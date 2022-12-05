UP chief secy meets students who developed cars that purify air

LUCKNOW Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday met four school-going children, who developed three battery-driven cars that purify the air. He saw the special vehicles in front of the Vidhan Bhavan and appreciated their efforts.

Four students – Viraj Mehrotra, 11, Aaryav Mehrotra, 9, Garvit Singh, 12, and Shreyansh Mehrotra, 14 – from Lucknow built three unique indigenous electric cars to promote pollution-free mobility technology. These one, two and four-seater vehicles were developed under the guidance of robotics expert Milind Raj.

“These children have brought laurels to the state. A dust filtration system has been installed in the car to make Lucknow a dust-free city. While running, this car will clean the polluted air,” said Mishra.

Use of technology can help in keeping the environment clean and youth can be trained in skill development, he added.

In his address, the chief secretary wished Milind Raj, the mentor, and said he had made these boys young scientists at an early age. “These children will become great scientists in the time to come,” he stated.

He said Lucknow has been declared the ‘No.1 city’ in the national ranking of ‘Clean Air Survey’ and it is a matter of pride for the people here.