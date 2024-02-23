UP: Child killed after major fire in Farrukhabad’s Ramnagaria fair, 7 injured

A child was killed while seven others were injured after a huge fire broke out at the Ramnagaria fair in UP’s Farrukhabad city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. As many as 40 makeshift huts where pilgrims were staying was engulfed in the inferno. (Representative file photo)

As many as 40 makeshift huts where pilgrims were staying was engulfed in the inferno.

The fire was brought under control after three hours, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire initially started in one hut and quickly spread to nearby structures.

Cylinders began to explode in the fire hindering efforts to extinguish it.

The district magistrate along with superintendent of police Vikas Kumar reached the site to take stock of the situation and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Satya Prakash, officer in charge of the fair, confirmed that the fire was contained, but the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have originated from a cooking incident, leading to the ignition of a gas cylinder and subsequent spread of the fire.

Local authorities have assured a thorough inquiry into the incident to prevent similar tragedies in the future.