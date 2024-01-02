close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Four of a family charred to death in Begusarai

Bihar: Four of a family charred to death in Begusarai

ByAvinash Kumar
Jan 02, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the fire broke out following a short-circuit in the electric heater, which led to the mattress catching fire

Four members of a family, including their two children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their thatched house in Arwa Panchayat locality of Bihar’s Begusarai district around 10.30pm on Monday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The victims were identified as Niraj Paswan (33), his pregnant wife Kavita Devi (25) and two sons aged between three and five years. The charred bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The matter came to light when neighbours found thick clouds of smoke coming out of the thatched house. Suddenly, they heard a couple screaming for help. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately but by then locals managed to douse the flames.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the fire broke out following a short-circuit in the electric heater, which led to the mattress catching fire. Since the blaze spread quickly, the children and couple were not able to escape. The police have ruled out any possibilities of foul play.

Niraj’s neighbour Madhusudhan Paswan said that the flames soon engulfed the neighbouring thatched houses and before the villagers could react to the situation, the flames spread to the entire locality. More than eight houses were reduced to ashes.

Begusarai MP and Union minister Giriraj Singh spoke to the family members and demanded ex-gratia of 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out