Bihar: Four of a family charred to death in Begusarai

Four members of a family, including their two children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their thatched house in Arwa Panchayat locality of Bihar’s Begusarai district around 10.30pm on Monday night. Representational image.

The victims were identified as Niraj Paswan (33), his pregnant wife Kavita Devi (25) and two sons aged between three and five years. The charred bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

The matter came to light when neighbours found thick clouds of smoke coming out of the thatched house. Suddenly, they heard a couple screaming for help. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately but by then locals managed to douse the flames.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the fire broke out following a short-circuit in the electric heater, which led to the mattress catching fire. Since the blaze spread quickly, the children and couple were not able to escape. The police have ruled out any possibilities of foul play.

Niraj’s neighbour Madhusudhan Paswan said that the flames soon engulfed the neighbouring thatched houses and before the villagers could react to the situation, the flames spread to the entire locality. More than eight houses were reduced to ashes.

Begusarai MP and Union minister Giriraj Singh spoke to the family members and demanded ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief fund.