UP municipal election results 2023 LIVE: BJP sweeps mayor races, close elsewhere

The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body (ULB) elections will end today with the declaration of results for mayors and corporators in 17 municipal corporations, and for chairpersons and members of nagar palika parishads as well as nagar panchayats. According to the initial trends, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is looking well on course to continue its dominance in municipal corporations, while the opposition Samajwadi Party is giving a tough fight in municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

An exit poll projection by News18 suggests that the BJP is winning in at least 10 municipal corporations, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP are set to take at least one nagar nigam each. It is believed that there will be a close contest on five seats, according to the exit poll. The results of the ULB polls hold significant importance, as the party that secures the majority of seats will aim to showcase its strength ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections. Uttar Pradesh, being the state with the maximum representation of 80 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, holds strategic importance in national politics.

