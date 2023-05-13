UP municipal election results 2023 LIVE: BJP sweeps mayor races, close elsewhere
- UP municipal election 2023 results live updates (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika Parishad, Nagar Panchayat): BJP is looking to dominate urban local bodies again.
The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body (ULB) elections will end today with the declaration of results for mayors and corporators in 17 municipal corporations, and for chairpersons and members of nagar palika parishads as well as nagar panchayats. According to the initial trends, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is looking well on course to continue its dominance in municipal corporations, while the opposition Samajwadi Party is giving a tough fight in municipal councils and nagar panchayats.
An exit poll projection by News18 suggests that the BJP is winning in at least 10 municipal corporations, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP are set to take at least one nagar nigam each. It is believed that there will be a close contest on five seats, according to the exit poll. The results of the ULB polls hold significant importance, as the party that secures the majority of seats will aim to showcase its strength ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections. Uttar Pradesh, being the state with the maximum representation of 80 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, holds strategic importance in national politics.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:18 PM
Saharanpur Municipal Corporation Election Update
In the tenth round, BJP is leading BSP by 45,919 votes.
Party Candidate Votes received
BJP Ajay Kumar 120,355
BSP Khadija Masood 74,436
SP Noor Hasan 12,779
Cong Pradeep Verma 4,461
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:14 PM
Prayagraj municipal election live updates
BJP candidate Ganesh Kesarwani is leading with 18,427 votes for Prayagraj mayor seat after the third round of counting.
BJP: 33,976 votes
SP: 15,549 votes
BSP: 5,731 votes
Congress: 4,996 votes
AAP: 1,578 votes
AIMIM: 3,568 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:08 PM
Results declared for 10 wards in Kanpur
Out of 10 wards, BJP won in seven wards, SP won in two wards, and an independent candidate won in one seat.
Ward 06 - Bhannana Purwa
Winner: Gudiya (BJP) - 3288 votes
Runner-up: Poonam Nigam (SP) - 1306 votes
Margin: 1982 votes
Total Votes: 6798
Ward 11 - Safipur
Winner: Vijay Laxmi Yadav (Independent) - 3942 votes
Runner-up: Reena (BJP) - 3407 votes
Margin: 535 votes
Total Votes: 8538
Ward 16 - Juhi
Winner: Vidya Devi (BJP) - 2361 votes
Runner-up: Rashmi Shah (Congress) - 1738 votes
Margin: 623 votes
Total Votes: 6737
Ward 21 - Khadepur
Winner: Dhirendra Kumar (BJP) - 3149 votes
Runner-up: Ramchandra Verma (Independent) - 983 votes
Margin: 2166 votes
Total Votes: 10734
Ward 26 - Gandhi Gram
Winner: Narottam Kumar (BJP) - 4055 votes
Runner-up: Lavkush (Independent) - 2957 votes
Margin: 1098 votes
Total Votes: 9297
Ward 61 - Tilak Nagar (Result may be modified)
Winner: Arun Kumar Garg (BJP) - 2076 votes
Runner-up: Kamal Shukla Baby (Congress) - 1398 votes
Margin: 678 votes
Total Votes: 4030
Ward 71 - Sisamau Dakshini
Winner: Liyaqat Ali (SP) - 3716 votes
Runner-up: Dr. Mohak Gupta (BJP) - 841 votes
Margin: 2875 votes
Total Votes: 6147
Ward 76 - Harvansh Mohal
Winner: Kaushik Bajpai (SP) - 2413 votes
Runner-up: Amit Malhotra (Independent) - 2366 votes
Margin: 47 votes
Total Votes: 6497
Ward 81 - Kaushalpuri
Winner: Ashumendra Pratap Singh (BJP) - 4107 votes
Runner-up: Rakesh Sahu (Congress) - 2931 votes
Margin: 1176 votes
Total Votes: 9457
Ward 86 - Kakadev
Winner: Kamlesh Tripathi (BJP) - 3044 votes
Runner-up: Chandransh Singh (SP) - 2085 votes
Margin: 959 votes
Total Votes: 6267
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:03 PM
Meerut municipal election live updates
Sudha Rani, the sister of State Minister Dinesh Khatik, is trailing from Hastinapur Nagar Panchayat against independent candidate Arun Kumar by 1500 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:47 PM
Saharanpur Nagar Nigam chunav results live updates:
Party Candidate Votes received
BJP Ajay Kumar 107,909
BSP Khadija Masood 67,997
SP Noor Hasan 12,074
Cong Pradeep Verma 4,059
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:45 PM
Update on Gorakhpur Mayor seat after eighth round of counting
BJP candidate is leading with 28,416 votes.
Mangalesh Srivastava of BJP received 73,968 votes while Kajal Nishad of Samajwadi Party at second position with 45,552 votes. Naval Nathani of Bahujan Samaj Party is distant thrid with 10,343 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:40 PM
BJP candidates are leading in 70 seats in Lucknow
BJP candidate Malti Yadav has won from Ward 4 with 2,766 votes.
Arun Rai of BJP has emerged victorious from Chinhaat Pratham Ward with 1,683 votes.
Ashish Kumar Hiteshi, the BJP candidate, has won from Ward 57.
Mukesh Singh of BJP has been declared the winner from Ward 95, Maulvi Ganj.
Vinod Yadav of BJP has won from Ward 20, New Haidarganj, in Zone 6 with a lead of 576 votes.
BJP candidate Promod Singh Rajan has won from Colvin College Nishatganj Ward with a lead of around 1,800 votes.
Arun Tiwari of BJP has won from Rajiv Gandhi Dvitiya Ward with a lead of 3,747 votes.
Rani Kanaujiya of BJP has won from Ward 94, Daulatganj, in Zone 6 with a lead of 431 votes.
Rajesh Singh Gabbar of BJP has won from Paper Mill Colony Ward with a lead of 5,040 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:37 PM
Lucknow municipal election live updates
BJP candidate Sushma Kharkwal is leading ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate Vandana Mishra by more than 41,000 votes. Sushma Kharwawal is currently in the first position with 96,569 votes. Vandana Mishra of the Samajwadi Party is in the second position with 55,637 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shahin Bano is in the third position with 12,882 votes, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anju Bhatt is in the fourth position with 6,053 votes, and Congress candidate Sangita Jaiswal is in the fifth position with 1,400 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:30 PM
Jhansi Nagar Nigam results Live updates: BJP wins mayor seat
Bihari Lal Arya of the BJP has won the mayoral election with 83,548 votes. Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Bablu secured the second position with 39,903 votes. This is the biggest victory for the BJP in the mayoral seat of Jhansi so far. The BJP candidate maintained a lead right from the beginning and continued to increase it with each round of counting.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:27 PM
Pratapgarh Nagar Nikay Election Results
BJP candidate leading in Pratapgarh's Belha Nagar Palika Parishad
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:18 PM
AIMIM candidate leads in Sambhal municipal council
AIMIM candidate is leading in Sambhal Nagar Palika Parishad with a margin of 2,922 votes.
AIMIM: 5,074 votes
BSP: 2,152 votes
BJP: 2,072 votes
Independent: 2,518 votes
SP: 968 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:15 PM
Shahjahanpur municipal election live updates
Shahjahanpur mayor Seat
BJP: 28,770 votes
Congress: 10,421 votes
BJP is leading by 18,349 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:13 PM
BJP maintains lead in Bareilly Nagar Nigam
Latest trend after five rounds of counting
BJP: 44,764 votes
SP-backed Independent: 25,057 votes
BJP is leading by 19,707 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:06 PM
Disruption over alleged ballot swapping in Deoria
During the vote counting at Booth No. 149 in Deoria Nagar Palika Parishad, a ruckus occurred after the agent of independent candidate Shilpi Modanwal accused the supervisor on the duty of swapping a bundle of ballots belonging to Shilpi Modanwal with a bundle of the BJP candidate. Other agents present also started protesting after witnessing this incident. SDM Saurav Singh and CO Shriyash Tripathi arrived at the scene and calmed the situation. The RO immediately removed the supervisor from the counting duty. After that, the matter was resolved peacefully. Amit Modanwal, the husband of independent candidate Shilpi Modanwal, alleged that some people were intentionally trying to manipulate the counting process. He demanded a fair and impartial counting process from the district administration.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:58 AM
Aligarh municipal election live updates
BJP candidate has extended the lead for the mayor post after fifth round of counting.
BJP: 45,565 votes
SP: 29,212 votes
BSP: 14,466 votes
BJP has a lead of 16,353 votes so far.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:56 AM
Haapur municipal election live updates
BJP's Rakesh Bajrangi is leading in the Gadhmukteshwar Municipal Council after first round of counting.
BJP: 3,361 votes
SP: 2,644 votes
BSP: 477 votes
Congress: 174 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:51 AM
Siddharthnagar Municipal election live updates
BJP candidate Govind Madhav leads in Siddharthnagar municipal council
BJP candidate: 1,677 votes
BSP candidate: 1,227 votes
SP candidate: 628 votes
Congress candidate: : 54 votes
Independent candidate Sanju Singh: 1,517 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:49 AM
Ayodhya municipal election live updates
Latest trend for the Mayor position in Ayodhya
Samajwadi Party (SP): 14,313 votes
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 33,964 votes
Congress: 1,601 votes
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 6,013 votes
Total: 67,237 votes counted
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:43 AM
Sitapur Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat results live updates
In the second round of counting for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in 11 urban local bodies of Sitapur district, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and independent candidates have the upper hand. The SP is leading in Mahmudabad, Sitapur, Khairabad, and Laharpur. Meanwhile, independent candidates are ahead in Hargaon, Tambaur, and Paintepur. There is a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independent candidates in Mishrikh.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:36 AM
Padrauna Nagar Palika Parishad: Face-off between BJP candidate-SP agent
In the Padrauna Nagar Palika, there was a face-off between Vinay, the BJP candidate, and Bijendra Pal Yadav, the agent of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Supporters from both sides confronted each other.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:26 AM
Basti Municipal Election results live updates
In Basti Nagar Palika, Neha Varma, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, is leading
In Rudhauli Nagar Panchayat, Dheerassen Nishad from SP is leading
In Babhnan, Saiyad Ahmad from SP is leading
In Hareiya, Kaushalendra Singh from SP is leading
In Nagar, Independent candidate Ramesh Sonakar is leading
In Gayghat, Chhotu from BJP is leading
In Bankati, Urmila Devi is leading
In Munderwa, the BSP candidate is leading
In Ganeshpur, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate is leading.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:22 AM
Unnao municipal election results live updates: Trends after first round of counting
3 Nagar Palika (BJP leading in two)
Unnao: Shweta Mishra of BJP leading
Shuklaganj: Independent candidate Kaumadi Pandey leading
Bangarmau: Independent candidate Ramji Gupta leading
16 Nagar Panchayat seats (2 independent candidates leading)
Purwa: Renu Gupta leading as an independent candidate, BJP in the second position
Maurawan: Vivek Seth leading as an independent candidate
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:12 AM
Saharanpur municipal corporation results live updates
BJP's Ajay Kumar has taken back the lead from BSP's Khadija Masood after the third round of counting.
BSP's Khadija Masood: 30,043 votes
BJP's Ajay Kumar: 32,287 votes
SP's Noor Hasan: 4764 votes
Congress's Pradeep Verma: 1,630 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:10 AM
Moradabad Nagar Nigam election results live updates
BJP candidate for Moradabad mayor seat extends lead after the second round of counting.
Vinod Agrawal (BJP): 17,603 votes
Mohammad Rizwan (Congress): 7,895 votes
Mohammad Yameen (BSP): 3,921 votes
Raisuddin (SP): 1,616 votes
Vinod Agrawal of BJP is leading by 9,708 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:08 AM
BJP leads in Lucknow, Ayodhya Nagar Nigams
In Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the BJP candidate is leading by more than 6,000 votes, and in Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, the BJP candidate is leading by more than 12,000 votes. In both places, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is in second place.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:00 AM
Amethi municipal election results live updates
In Gauriganj Nagar Palika of Amethi district, the BJP candidate has taken a lead of 962 votes over the rival Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:53 AM
Jhansi Nagar Nigam results live updates
In the mayoral election in Jhansi, BJP candidate Bihari Lal Arya is leading in the 11th round with 32,469 votes. Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Bablu is in the second position.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:50 AM
Budaun municipal election results live updates: BJP candidate leads
In the Budaun Municipality Council, or Budaun Nagar Palika Parishad, Deepmala Goyal from the BJP is leading, followed by Fatima Raja, an independent candidate supported by the SP. According to the latest figures, Deepmala Goyal from the BJP has received 4,492 votes, while Fatima Raja has received 3,596 votes. Deepmala Goyal is currently leading by a margin of 896 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:46 AM
Lucknow municipal election results live updates
Situation in 110 wards of Lucknow
BJP is leading in 57 wards.
SP is leading in 28 wards.
Congress is leading in 7 wards.
BSP is leading in 4 wards.
Trends currently not available for 14 wards.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:44 AM
Saharanpur municipal corporation results live updates: BSP candidate leads
BSP's Khadija Masood has taken a lead over BJP's Ajay Kumar for the mayor seats after the second round of counting.
BSP: 22054 votes
BJP: 18850 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:41 AM
Bareilly municipal election results live updates
Vote count update for Bareilly Mayor seat after round 2
The BJP candidate is leading by 7,203 votes against the nearest rival.
BJP: 17,205 votes
SP-backed independent: 10,002 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:36 AM
Moradabad Nagar Nigam election results live updates
How candidates fared after the first round of counting for the Mayor seat
Vinod Agrawal (BJP): 8,768 votes
Mohammad Rizwan (Congress): 3,628 votes
Mohammad Yameen (BSP): 2,186 votes
Raisuddin (SP): 623 votes
Vinod Agrawal of BJP is leading with 5,140 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:30 AM
Jalaun municipal election results live updates
Results after the first round of counting:
Nagar Palika Parishads
Orai: Rekha Varma (BJP) leads
Jalau: Neha Mittal (BJP) leads
Kalpi: Atik Deewan (BSP) leads
Koch: Vigyan Sirothia (Independent) leads
Nagar Panchayat seats
Kotra: Congress leads
Umari: SP leads
Nadigaon: BJP leads
Madhoganj: BSP leads
Rampura: BJP leads
Kadoura: SP leads
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:25 AM
BSP women candidates win in three Agra wards
In Ward number 2 of Agra Nagar Nigam, BSP candidate Pushpa Kumari has registered a victory. So far, in three wards, the women candidates of BSP have emerged victorious.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:22 AM
Firozabad municipal election LIVE updates
BJP candidate Kamini Rathore is leading by 1,015 votes for the Firozabad mayor seat after first round of counting. Kamini Rathore has received 2,958 votes as against 1,943 votes of SP candidate Masroor Fatima. BSP candidate is on third position with 1,058 votes while Congress a distant fourth with just 147 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:16 AM
Azamgarh municial election results live updates
In Azamgarh Nagar Palika, Harikesh Vikram Srivastava, the candidate of Bharat Raksha Dal, is leading.
In Mubarakpur Nagar Palika, the candidate of Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead.
In Bilariyaganj Nagar Palika, the candidate of Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead.
In Jiyanpur Nagar Panchayat, Manju Rai, the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is leading.
In Katghar Lalaganj Nagar Panchayat, Pramila Yadav, an independent candidate, is ahead.
In Ataraulia Nagar Panchayat, the candidate of Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead.
In Nizamabad Nagar Panchayat, Prema Yadav, an independent candidate backed by SP, is ahead.
In Sarai Meer Nagar Panchayat, Vaseem Ahmad, an independent candidate, also known as Pager, is ahead.
In Budhanpur Nagar Panchayat, the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead.
In Phulpur Nagar Panchayat, an independent candidate is ahead.
In Maharajganj Nagar Panchayat, the candidate of Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:09 AM
Kanpur municipal election: BJP's Pramila Pandey leads, Congress candidate on 2
BJP's Pramila Pandey is leading on Kanpur mayor seat with 3,695 votes after the first round of counting. Congress's Ashi Awasthi is at the second position with 2,723 votes while SP candidate Vandana Bajpai is at the third position with 2,454 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:02 AM
BJP candidate Archana Verma leads in Shahjahanpur
The BJP candidate for Shahjahanpur mayor seat is leading after first round of counting. The Congress candidate is at the second position while the SP candidate is trailing at third. The NOTA option secured the sixth position with 98 votes. In the Shahjahanpur Nagar Nigam mayor seat election, there are a total of 8 candidates in the race. The first round of vote counting was completed on Saturday morning around 9:30am, with a total count of 10,764 votes.
BJP candidate Archana Verma received 5,983 votes. Congress candidate Nikhat Iqbal secured the second position with 2,223 votes. SP's Mala Rathore received 1,633 votes in the third position. BSP's Shagufta Anjum received 468 votes, Aam Aadmi Party's Suman Verma received 212 votes, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh candidate Meera received 33 votes. Two other independent candidates received 73 and 37 votes, respectively. NOTA received 98 votes leaving three candidates behind.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:51 AM
BSP candidate leads in Agra municipal corporation election
BSP candidate Lata Valmiki is leading for mayoral seat in Agra municipal corporation election.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:42 AM
Aligarh Nagar Nigam: BJP candidate leads with 10,289 votes
BJP candidate is leading with10,289 for the Aligarh mayor seat against its nearest Samajwadi Party rival. SP candidate has received 4,692 votes so far while Congress is at third position with 3,230 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:38 AM
Utraula Nagar Palika: Independent candidate Sarita Devi wins from Ward no. 1, Durga Prasad Gupta from Ward no. 22
In Utraula Municipal Council elections, independent candidate Sarita Devi emerged victorious with 92 votes from Ward number 1. BJP candidate Durga Prasad Gupta emerged victorious in Ward number 22.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:29 AM
Lucknow Nagar Nigam: BJP's mayoral candidate Sushma Kharkwal leads
BJP's mayoral candidate Sushma Kharkwal is leading after the first round of counting.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:28 AM
UP municipal election: Who is leading/trailing for mayoral seats
While the BJP is leading in 16 seats, Congress is leading in one, as per initial trends. Check the leading/trailing list here.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:26 AM
Ambedkar Nagar: Counting of votes underway in 7 local bodies
Vote counting commenced in the district's local bodies amid tight security measures. The areas surrounding the counting centers have been sealed, and shops have been closed. Entry is being granted to nearby areas with barriers near Patel Nagar and the airstrip. The first count is for postal votes. District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Police Superintendent Ajit Kumar Sinha have inspected Lohiya Bhavan in the municipality of Akbarpur. As per the directions of the Election Commission, the results will be announced after the completion of each round of vote counting.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:23 AM
Barabanki: SP leads from Nawabganj Nagar Palika
SP candidate is leading from Barabanki's Nawabganj Nagar Palika in postal ballot counting. SP candidate has received 19 votes, BJP 9, BSP 2 and Congress 1.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:18 AM
Congress takes lead in one municipal corporation
Congress has now taken lead in one Nagar Nigam while BJP is leading on rest of 16 municipal corporations.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:12 AM
Loni municipal council: RLD candidate leads in ballot paper counting
In the counting of ballot papers, RL(D) candidate Ranjeeta Dhama is currently leading for the position of Loni Municipal Council Chairman in the Ghaziabad district. Loni is the first municipality in the state where voting was conducted through EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) this time. The counting of ballot papers is still underway.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:10 AM
BJP leading in 17 Nagar Panchayats, others in 4
BJP candidates for Nagar Panchayat chairpersons are now leading in 17 seats while other candidates are leading in four, as per initial trends.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:05 AM
Prayagraj municipal election: BJP's Ganesh Kesarwani leads after postal ballot counting
BJP is ahead in the second round of postal ballot counting, with mayoral candidate Ganesh Kesarwani leading by 63 votes. A total of 1,510 candidates, including 21 for the post of Sangam city (Prayagraj) mayor, 909 for the posts of corporators, 64 for presidents and 516 for members of the eight Nagar Panchayats, will have their fates decided by the end of the day.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:01 AM
BJP now leads in all Nagar Nigams
As per the initial trends, the BJP is leading in all 17 Nagar Nigams.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:55 AM
UP municipal election: BJP's Ashok Tiwari leads in Varanasi
BJP candidate Ashok Tiwari is leading for the mayoral seat in Varanasi Nagar Nigam.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:49 AM
BJP leads in 13 mayoral seats
The BJP is leading in 13 municipal corporations while BSP and SP are leading in one mayoral seat each.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:46 AM
BJP leads in Firozabad's Sirsaganj municipality council (Nagar Palika Parishad)
In the Sirsaganj Municipality of Firozabad, the BJP is leading in the postal ballot count. Out of 43 postal ballots, the BJP has received 35 votes, SP (Samajwadi Party) has received seven votes, and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) has received one vote.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:43 AM
UP municipal election results: Victory procession prohibited after counting
The State Election Commission (SEC) has prohibited victory processions after the counting. “We have taken all possible steps for peaceful and transparent counting of votes,” State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:39 AM
Balrampur Nagar Palika postal ballot counting complete
The postal ballot counting in Balrampur Nagar Palika is over. While the BJP candidate received 15 votes, SP and BSP candidates received four each.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:36 AM
Gauriganj Nagar Palika Parishad: 2 postal votes each for BJP, SP c
For the position of Gauriganj Municipal Chairman, a total of four postal ballots were cast, with SP and BJP candidates sharing two each.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:26 AM
Counting delayed at Bareilly's C A S Inter College
The counting at C A S Inter College in Faridpur didn't start at the scheduled 8am as all the polling staff had not reported for duty. Repeated announcements are being made for the absent staff, warning them that action will be taken against them if they fail to show up.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:24 AM
BJP leading on 10, BSP on 2: India Today projection
The BJP is leading on 10 mayoral seats while the BSP is leading at 2, according to initial trends projection by India Today.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:09 AM
UP municipal election results: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body polls has started amid tight security measures.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:05 AM
‘So that public confidence remains’: Akhilesh hopes EC releases data after each round
“It is hoped that the Election Commission will keep telling the figures after each round so that public confidence remains,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:59 AM
UP municipal election: Security arrangements tightened in Moradabad
"We will have counting of votes at 4 centres here. 1,249 constables, 200 sub-inspectors, 32 inspectors and 2 teams of PAC have been deployed. Only those with valid passes will be allowed near the counting centre," says SSP Hemraj Meena.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:47 AM
Ayodhya Nagar Nigam: BJP's Sushma Karkhaval against SP's Vandana Mishra
BJP's Sushma Karkhaval is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee. SP mayoral candidate Vandana Mishra has been actively involved in numerous social movements and public welfare activities. She has worked as a journalist for an extensive period at Dainik Jagran and Navbharat Times
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:33 AM
UP municipal election: No weapons inside counting centre in Lucknow
Ahead of the counting, the police have enhanced the security at all the counting centres and restricted the entry of phones or any kind of weapon inside the counting centre, said a senior police official on Friday.
"The counting of votes for the municipal elections will be held on Saturday. In this regard, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police at all the counting centres. Phone or any type of weapon is not allowed to be taken to the counting centre by the counting agent and the candidate. Liquor shops will remain closed tomorrow," said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central Lucknow.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:27 AM
What happened in last UP urban local body polls
BJP won 14 out of 16 seats while BSP managed to bag two seats. In 2018, Shahjahanpur transitioned to municipal corporation, taking the total number of Nagar Nigams in Uttar Pradesh to 17.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:17 AM
Varanasi Nagar Nigam: BJP, SP and Congress to fight it out for mayor post
As many as 11 candidates in the field for the Mayor's position in Varanasi, but the fight is largely between BJP, SP, and Congress. Prior to the elections, the ruling party, BJP, was considered to have the edge with candidate Ashok Tiwari, but after the polling, the lower voter turnout percentage and the enthusiasm of voters in Muslim-dominated areas have made the competition triangular. BJP is facing tough competition here from SP candidate Omprakash Singh and Congress candidate Anil Srivastava.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 07:14 AM
Prayagraj municipal election: BJP's Ganesh Kesarwani vs SP's Ajay Srivastava for mayor post
Ganesh Kesarwani, the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate, has been active in politics since 1987. Born on January 5, 1968, in Prayagraj, Ganesh actively participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1989.
Ajay Srivastava, the mayoral candidate of the Samajwadi Party, has been involved in politics and social work for over two decades. He joined the Bahujan Samaj Party as a member in 1998 and the party fielded him as a candidate from North Allahabad in the 2002 Vidhan Sabha elections. However, Ajay lost the election. In 2017, he joined the Samajwadi Party, leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party along with Indrajit Saroj.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:53 AM
In Saharanpur municipal corporation, fight between BJP's Ajay Singh, BSP's Khadija Masood
BJP's Ajay Kumar Singh is entering electoral politics for the first time. He has been working in the medical field in Saharanpur for the past thirty years. He is also the administrator of Medigram Hospital located in the city. Khadija Masood, the daughter-in-law of the late former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, is contesting on the BSP ticket. Her father-in-law, Rasheed Masood, was a nine-time Member of Parliament and served as the Union Minister for Health once.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:47 AM
Meerut municipal corporation: BJP's Harikant Ahluwalia against joint SP-RLD candidate Seema Pradhan
BJP's mayoral candidate Harikant Ahluwalia is up against the joint SP-RLD candidate Seema Pradhan. In the 2012 municipal elections, Harikant Ahluwalia received 198,579 votes. He defeated the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rafiq Ansari, who received 77,806 votes. Devendra Singh from the Congress party secured the third position with 53,112 votes. In the previous election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) emerged victorious.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:39 AM
Bareilly Municipal Corporation: Independent candidate backed by Akhilesh's SP
There is tough competition for the mayoral post in Bareilly between the outgoing mayor, Umesh Gautam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and I.S. Tomar, an independent candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP). However, KB Tripathi from the Congress party and Mohammad Yousuf from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also made their presence felt in the electoral arena.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:29 AM
Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam: BJP, SP to battle it out for mayor post
In Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency, the main fight will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the mayoral election.
Mangalesh Srivastav, a long-time member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), is the BJP candidate for the mayoral election. Originally from Maharajganj district, completed his primary education at Saraswati Shishu Mandir. He pursued his MBBS and MD (Pathology) from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur. Currently, he holds the position of Vice President in Saraswati Shishu Mandir and Saraswati Shiksha Samiti. He has also been actively involved in social projects of the Gorakhnath Temple.
Samajwadi Party's mayoral candidate Kajal Nishad is an actress by profession. She was born in Kutch, Gujarat, but her family resides in Mumbai. Kajal was active in the Congress party in Mumbai and was nominated as a candidate from the Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency by the Congress during the 2012 assembly elections, but she lost. However, she remained active in politics. In 2021, Kajal met Abu Azmi, a legislator in Mumbai, who advised her to meet Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister. After the meeting, Kajal expressed her desire to join the Samajwadi Party.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:13 AM
UP civic polls: BJP candidate Sunita Dayal favourite in Ghaziabad mayoral election
BJP's Sunita Dayal is expected to have the upper hand in the closely contested Ghaziabad mayoral election. With a legacy of six BJP mayors in Ghaziabad, Sunita Dayal's win will solidify the party's dominance in local politics. Dayal, a seasoned BJP leader, has been an active member of the party since the 1980s. Her journey in politics began when female participation in the political arena was relatively low. Despite the challenges, she carved a niche for herself within the party, serving in various leadership positions.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:08 AM
How Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika Parishad, and Nagar Panchayat different from each other
Nagar Nigam, also known as Municipal Corporation, is the highest tier of urban local government in India. It is established in larger cities with a population exceeding one million. Nagar Nigam is responsible for providing essential civic services such as water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, road maintenance, public health, urban planning, and local governance. The administration of Nagar Nigam is headed by a Mayor, who is elected by the citizens, and supported by a council of corporators representing different wards within the city.
Nagar Palika Parishad, also known as Municipal Council, is a mid-level urban local body. It is established in smaller towns and urban areas with a population between 20,000 and one million. Nagar Palika Parishad functions similar to Nagar Nigam but on a relatively smaller scale. It provides basic civic amenities and services to the residents, including water supply, sanitation, waste management, street lighting, public health, and maintenance of local infrastructure. Nagar Palika Parishad is headed by a President, who is elected by the people, and operates with the assistance of council members.
Nagar Panchayat is the lowest tier of urban local government in India. It is established in areas transitioning from rural to urban settings or with a population below 20,000. Nagar Panchayats primarily cater to small towns and semi-urban areas. They are responsible for basic civic functions such as water supply, sanitation, street lighting, maintenance of local roads, public health, and minor infrastructural development. The administration of a Nagar Panchayat is led by a Chairman, who is elected by the residents, along with council members representing different wards.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:04 AM
Preparations for voting complete, candidates wait for results
The stage is set for counting votes cast during the two phases of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh. The counting will start at 8am.