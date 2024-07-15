UP claims top spot in providing affordable & clean power

After setting the national record for the highest power supply, Uttar Pradesh is once again number one in the country, this time for providing affordable and clean energy, according to a senior energy department official. (FIle)

“On the criteria of providing affordable and clean energy, UP has scored 100 out of 100 points in the recent India Index of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by NITI Aayog,” he said.

By achieving 100% electrification of households and making significant progress in the energy sector, UP has secured the top position in the country. This achievement has also made UP an ‘Achiever State’ in the India Index of Sustainable Development Goals.

Through this index, NITI Aayog assesses the success of schemes implemented at the national and state levels and ranks the states accordingly.

Welcoming the development Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar said main credit for ensuring historical record electricity supply and achieving 100% marks in providing SDG 7 affordable and clean energy, went to the chief minister’s guidance and the capable leadership of the energy minister and top energy management, along with the well-planned execution of departmental tasks by engineers and all personnel.

“The Centre has appreciated the efforts of all personnel in the production corporation, transmission, and distribution corporations under the leadership of the energy corporation management for establishing new milestones in the field of electricity supply in Uttar Pradesh day by day,” he said.