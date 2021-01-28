IND USA
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre

The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government has prepared a plan for the expansion and development of Ayodhya. It will be developed as a major tourist centre in the country. The construction of Ram Temple has started at Ayodhya, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Tilak hall of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Yogi said the Gorakhnath temple has a long association with the Ram Temple movement. Former mahanths of the temple, Mahnath Digvijay Nath and Mahnath Avaidyanath, played active roles in the movement. Mahanth Avaidyanath was chairman of Ram Janambhoomi Sangarh Samiti, and under his leadership the temple movement turned into a mass movement, he said.

He called upon the people to donate with generosity for the construction of the Ram Temple.

A spokesperson of the Goraknath Temple Trust said it donated 50 lakh for the construction of the temple whereas 51 lakh was donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan.

Over 40 traders and businessmen of the city donated funds for the construction of the temple. They handed over donation cheques to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra and vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Champat Rai.

