Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the district officials to remain on high alert following heavy rains and thunderstorms in several districts, including the state capital, Lucknow. UP CM asks DMs to remain on alert amid heavy rain warning from IMD

Calling for a proactive approach to disaster management, the chief minister instructed the district magistrates to ensure that relief reaches affected citizens immediately and that the impact of adverse weather is minimised.

The CM's remarks came as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. A red alert indicates extremely hazardous weather conditions expected to cause widespread damage.

According to an official statement, Adityanath directed that compensation for loss of life, livestock, or property damage be disbursed to the victims within 24 hours.

He asked DMs and field officers to stay on the ground to assess the situation firsthand and maintain direct contact with the public.

Following reports of road accidents due to poor visibility and weather conditions, the CM directed officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured at the nearest hospitals.

Officials have been asked to maintain seamless coordination with the state administration to ensure that any requirement for additional resources is met without delay.

"The government stands firmly with the farmers and every citizen during these challenging times. Administrative officers must remain in 'alert mode' to ensure that the common man faces minimal inconvenience," he said during the review meeting.

The directives come in the wake of a sudden change in weather on Monday that has caused significant disruption to daily life and agriculture across various parts of the state.

Adityanath warned that any negligence in providing relief or distributing compensation would not be tolerated, stressing that the administration's primary goal must be the safety and well-being of the people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.