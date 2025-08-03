UP CM attacks Cong, other oppn parties on Malegaon case, Op Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked Congress and other opposition parties stating that as soon as the truth in the Malegaon case came to light, Congress’s conspiracies were exposed. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at a party meeting in Lucknow on August 3. (HT photo)

He was speaking at the BJP’s organisational meeting held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to discuss the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and other organisational matters. Addressing the gathering, the CM said those who branded the saffron as a symbol of terror, thereby tarnishing the country’s faith, now stand exposed before the public.

He was referring to the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. On the occasion, Yogi also targeted Congress and opposition accusing them of spreading misinformation about ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“The opposition is acting as a shield for anti-national forces,” he said. The CM also described the voter revision campaign as the foundation of democracy, emphasising that the task is not just an administrative process but also a political responsibility.

He urged every BJP worker to ensure that no eligible voter is left out from their booths’ voter list, saying adding young voters who have turned 18 is a sign of organisational maturity. On the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15, CM Yogi asserted that the campaign and the mantra of ‘Swadeshi Products in Every Hand’ are crucial steps towards realising the vision of a self-reliant India.

He called upon the workers to join the campaign by hoisting the Triranga at their homes, taking selfies, engaging people and promoting local crafts by adopting swadeshi products like ODOP. This, he said, is the most powerful way to economically strengthen India and give a strong response to those who try to blackmail the nation.

The CM was referring to the trade tariff sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on India. BJP state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a powerful expression of national patriotism.

“This campaign aims to awaken every citizen’s sense of pride, faith, and responsibility towards the nation,” he said. Chaudhary criticised the opposition for spreading lies and negativity while the BJP government worked tirelessly for public welfare.

He urged BJP workers to engage wholeheartedly in the voter revision campaign, keeping in mind the upcoming elections. Also speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya described the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as a national revolution of patriotism.

He said the campaign has become a powerful medium to connect every individual with reverence, faith, and self-pride towards the Triranga. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a national festival marking the spirit of patriotism.

It’s not just about hoisting flags but a medium to spread India’s identity, unity and self-respect to every home, Pathak added. He emphasised that a BJP worker is not just a representative of the organisation but a carrier of the consciousness of nation-building.

“By taking the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to every village and city, workers must ensure that the Tiranga, a symbol of India’s honour and glory, is established in every citizen’s heart and home,” Pathak said.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, including state general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh, national co-convenor of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign Rituraj Sinha and national convenor of the election contact campaign Om Pathak. Party’s state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla conducted the meeting.