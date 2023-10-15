U.P. CM installs Kalash at Gorakhnath temple as Shardiya Navratri begins

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash at Shakti Durga Peeth on the campus of Gorakhnath temple on the first day of Shardiya Navratri here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash on Gorakhnath temple campus on the first day of Navratri. (HT photo)

Amidst chanting of mantras, the Kalash was first filled from the Sarovar at Gorakhnath temple. Then, the CM carried it and later installed it at Shakti Peeth in the main hall of the temple. Yogi, who is the head priest of the temple, also performed various rituals on the occasion.

During the day, ‘Aarti’ was performed besides recitation of the Bhagavad Gita and the Durga Saptashati. In the evening, a Shobha Yatra was taken out by Yogi Kamalnath. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees have started thronging the Gorakhnath temple for the nine-day festival.

