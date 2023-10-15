News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM installs Kalash at Gorakhnath temple as Shardiya Navratri begins

U.P. CM installs Kalash at Gorakhnath temple as Shardiya Navratri begins

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Oct 15, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath, who is the head priest of the temple, also performed various rituals on the occasion

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash at Shakti Durga Peeth on the campus of Gorakhnath temple on the first day of Shardiya Navratri here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash on Gorakhnath temple campus on the first day of Navratri. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed Kalash on Gorakhnath temple campus on the first day of Navratri. (HT photo)

Amidst chanting of mantras, the Kalash was first filled from the Sarovar at Gorakhnath temple. Then, the CM carried it and later installed it at Shakti Peeth in the main hall of the temple. Yogi, who is the head priest of the temple, also performed various rituals on the occasion.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

During the day, ‘Aarti’ was performed besides recitation of the Bhagavad Gita and the Durga Saptashati. In the evening, a Shobha Yatra was taken out by Yogi Kamalnath. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees have started thronging the Gorakhnath temple for the nine-day festival.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out