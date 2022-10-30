U.P. CM: Intensify campaign against illegal drug trade

Lucknow At a high-level meeting with the officials of the home department on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath instructed them to intensify the campaign against illegal drug trade in the state.

The CM said vigilance and intelligence services would have to be improved in sensitive districts where such activities had been going on in the past. He said vigilance should be increased on interstate and international borders.

Yogi said joint patrolling should be conducted in border districts by the state police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) teams guarding the porous India-Nepal border and stressed on better coordination.

“Along with the home department, the urban development and rural development departments will also have to cooperate in this campaign. Strictest action should be ensured against drug mafia with better coordination,” he emphasized. He said Uttar Pradesh shared its border with Nepal as well as states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. He said border management was important from the point of view of development and security. He said young, visionary and energetic officers should be deployed in the district administration,, including police stations, tehsils and development blocks in border districts. There should be adequate human resource availability in all departments, he added.

The CM asked the authorities to ensure that 100 percent eligible people got the benefits of the central and state government schemes in all the border districts. He said the progress of the schemes in these districts should be reviewed separately. “In the border districts, there is movement from the neighbouring states. In such a situation, these districts are like our ‘brand ambassadors’ for other states and the nation. It is necessary that the behaviour of the administration here is cooperative. These districts should have mandis, shopping complexes, malls, good schools and good transport systems,” he stressed.

He assessed the efforts being made in a number of areas, including police, fire, and women’s safety and gave instructions. Urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma was also present in the meeting.

Yogi said there was need to establish a cyber police station in every district of the state. He asked the officials to prepare and submit a detailed action plan in this regard as soon as possible. He said the work of the forensic institute under construction in Lucknow should be expedited in collaboration with the National Forensic University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Change system of issuance of “Fire No Objection Certificate”

The CM said there was need to change the system of issuance of “Fire No Objection Certificate” and make it more practical. He said the Fire Act should be further improved by adopting other necessary changes. He said the “Safe City Project” was proving very useful in fulfilling the resolve of women’s safety, respect and self-reliance. Through this project, the Modern Control Room under Lucknow Police Commissionerate, Pink Police Booth, Asha Jyoti Kendra, CCTV cameras, help desk for counsellors in women police stations, panic buttons in buses and other security measures had been implemented in the state.

He said the home, urban development, housing, institutional finance and state tax departments should coordinate with each other and prepare an action plan to make security arrangements like CCTV cameras, pink toilets, panic buttons in buses etc. in all public places through public cooperation. He said a detailed action plan should be prepared on the basis of convergence in this regard.