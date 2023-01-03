U.P. CM launches new UPPSC website, directs officials to make appointments on time

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the new website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at Lok Bhawan here on Tuesday. Now candidates applying for different examinations conducted by UPPSC will not have to submit their details time and again as the commission’s portal is now enabled with ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ system. The CM also inaugurated the OTR system.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the new website will be useful for the youth and there will be better coordination between the government and the commission. The CM also gave necessary guidelines regarding the future plans of the commission, selection calendar etc. He instructed officials that appointments should be made on time and directed officials to implement system of e-requisition.

“In the last five-and-a-half-years, the state government has provided government jobs to more than 5.5 lakh youth by ensuring the purity of the selection process through a fair and transparent system. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has played a big role in this important work,” Yogi said.

The OTR system starting Tuesday in the UPPSC will be of great convenience to the candidates. Now through https://otr.pariksha.nic.in/, the candidates will not have to give their personal details again and again for various selection tests conducted by the commission.

The applicants need to upload their photographs and signatures only once. The facility to modify and update personal details, photographs and signatures will be available 24x7. All the information entered in the digital form will be available from anywhere at any time.

Along with this, the information entered in the OTR will automatically be displayed in the application process for different government job notifications. All the information entered in the OTR (personal details, photographs and signatures etc.) will be digitally verified. This will definitely help the candidates, the CM added.

Candidates must remember that OTR is not an application for any examination. Rather, it is only a collection of applicants’ information through which a separate dashboard is being provided for the convenience of the applicant to maintain their profile.

An official said after a gap of more than a decade, the commission has now developed its new website as well. Efforts have been made to include all the updated information related to recruitment on the website so that all the candidates can get all the information related to application, examination, examination result, interview, selection, cut off marks and commission on a single portal.

Also, all updated information related to the performance of the commission like requisition/advertisement/recruitment/promotion/disciplinary cases will also be available at one place in this new website. Due to this, the work will be completed effectively by following the timelines with better coordination and efficiency in the government and the commission.

Requisitions sent by various departments of the state government to the selection commissions regarding vacancies should be linked to the online service. The process of appointments will be further simplified in days to come, an official said.

