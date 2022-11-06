U.P. CM launches projects worth 1,043 cr in Ballia, Chandauli

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched 104 projects worth ₹1,043.52 crore in Ballia and Chanduali districts during his visit to the two places on Sunday. He gifted people of Ballia 47 projects worth ₹80 crore, while in Chandauli he inaugurated 57 projects worth ₹963.52 crore. During his visit to Ballia, Yogi also unveiled a grand statue of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

In his address there, the CM said high on the green veggies production and having located between the Ganga and the Saryu rivers, Ballia could be transformed into a ‘multi-model hub’. “Ballia though is known for its ‘Baaghi’ image but it’s time to change. Ballia is known for its high green vegetable production. It’s transformation into the multi-model hub would help in increasing export of vegetables and this will augment farmers’ income and make them self-reliant,” Yogi said.

The CM said the location of Ballia makes it soil fertile and favourable for the production of green vegetables. He also said that there was an immense scope of food processing and sending them through waterways.

“Rivers Ganga and Saryu flow in Ballia, which can help the agriculture produce to be taken to the world market through water routes. This will strengthen trade. If Haldia-Varanasi waterway via Ballia is used, thousands of people will get jobs here itself and they will not have to go to other states for work,” he said.

Yogi also said women self-help groups can be linked to manufacturing of readymade garments and thereby rural development can be strengthened. On the occasion, the CM heaped praises on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, saying he rose above party lines and did politics of values.

Later, addressing a gathering in Chandauli district, he said the BJP government had an unbiased approach towards one and all. He said the double engine BJP government was benefiting people irrespective of their caste and religion, which, he said was the only way to attain “Ram Rajya”.

On the occasion, the CM also met some young mothers and performed the grain initiation ceremony (Annaprashan) of their newborn babies. He said the government was making efforts to take Chandauli’s development to new heights. The development works included construction of roads, flyovers, Indo-Israel centre of excellence for vegetables and export promotion centre for vegetable. He said the development works there were in progress on a war footing.

