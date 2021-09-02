UP CM orders cleanliness campaign in state after suspected dengue deaths

In view of a rising number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities on Thursday to run a widespread cleanliness campaign and assign a nodal officer to every district for monitoring.

According to an official spokesperson, at a meeting with officials, the chief minister pointed out that cases of dengue have been reported in many districts and cautioned that the number of malaria cases can also rise.

"Due to rains and waterlogging, there are chances of spread of diseases," Adityanath said. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness in this regard, he ordered a massive statewide campaign.

"A nodal officer should be sent in every district to monitor the situation and the relief work due to floods," the chief minister said.

The rural development, urban development, women and child development, health and medical education departments will coordinate the cleanliness and health security measures, he said.

The state government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad, where 41 people, mostly children, died of suspected dengue and viral fever.

Additional Director (Health) of the Agra division A K Singh and Firozabad Government Medical College Principal Sangeeta Aneja told reporters about these deaths, indicating at dengue as the probable cause.

On Tuesday, Firozabad's BJP MLA Manish Asija had claimed that 44 people had died of suspected dengue in the district since August 22.