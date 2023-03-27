Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. CM to gift projects worth 6K crore to Gorakhpur, Kushinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 27, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift projects worth ₹6,000 crore to Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts during his three-day visit to Gorakhpur starting Tuesday (March 28), said the CM’s camp office here on Monday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift projects worth 6,000 crore to Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts during his three-day visit to Gorakhpur starting Tuesday (March 28), said the CM’s camp office here on Monday. Gorakhpur has already received projects worth 12,000 crore in first year of second tenure of CM Yogi Adityanath.

District authorities in Gorakhpur have finalised preparations for laying of foundation stone/ inauguration of 147 projects worth 3,838 crore on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (March 29), Yogi will launch projects worth around 2,000 crore in Khadda town of Kushinagar district, the camp office said. The same day, the CM will inaugurate a 10-bed dialysis unit set up in a village of Gola town. He will also flag off 119 garbage collection vans of the municipal corporation.

