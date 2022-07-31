Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP CM visits Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram temple construction

Published on Jul 31, 2022 08:49 PM IST
From Ram Janmabhoomi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Digambar Akhara and payed tributes to Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans on his 19th death anniversary.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the Ram Temple's construction site, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI photo)
PTI |

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed worship at the Hanuman Garhi and at Ram Janmabhoomi site, and also took stock of the temple construction work.

From Ram Janmabhoomi, Adityanath reached Digambar Akhara and payed tributes to Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans on his 19th death anniversary.

Paramhans, the first president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was active in the Ram Mandir movement since 1949 till the demolition of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque disputed structure on December 6, 1992.

"Paramhans Ramchandra Das will always remain the source of inspiration for all of us. The main role he played in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement cannot be described in words. The result of the struggle is that after 500 years, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand temple of Ram Lalla is being built with the blessings of all the saints," Adityanath said.

