UP CM witnesses solar eclipse at Gorakhpur planetarium

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need for more exploration of the universe as there was a lot that could be learnt and used for the welfare of humanity.

On the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday, he witnessed the partial solar eclipse at Veer Bahadur Singh planetarium. He also took part in a special show organised at the planetarium.

During the programme, he shared his thoughts, exchanged views and learned more about the solar system from scientists. He directed the district magistrate to draw a proposal to develop a science park in the open area of the planetarium, where around two acres of land is available.

He also directed the district officials to send a requisition for upgradation of the planetarium. The officials had arranged telescope and special glasses to view the solar eclipse.

The CM, who reached the venue at 4:40 pm, saw the rare celestial event using the telescope. The eclipse was visible in the city for about 52 minutes. HTC