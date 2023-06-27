7.5 lakh youths to get jobs via PM-CM internship programmes: U.P. CM Yogi

Stressing that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the source of livelihood for crores of people in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that jobs will be provided to 7.5 lakh youths through the PM and CM Internship Programmes that are running in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a loan distribution programme in Lucknow on June 27. (HT photo)

Yogi said the MSME department should develop MSME clusters by marking land along Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Ganga Expressways. The CM said this while participating in the loan distribution programme organised by banks at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow, on the occasion of International MSME Day-2023, said the state government in a statement.

Yogi also asked authorities concerned to take forward setting up of Unity Malls in Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra and providing facilities to the entrepreneurs of the MSME sector as per their requirements. A total of ₹20,000 crore was disbursed simultaneously to 3.41 lakh MSME entrepreneurs for the overall development of the MSME sector on the occasion.

“Under the loan distribution programme, loans are being simultaneously distributed to 3.41 lakh MSME entrepreneurs in the state. This sector is going to provide maximum employment after agriculture,” the statement quoted Yogi as saying.

During the event, the CM called for opening Unity Mall in Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow within three months in the first phase of the project.

“Due to the lack of cooperation from the government, the entrepreneurs in this sector had become frustrated and disappointed. However, in the past six years, our government has been running nearly 96 lakh MSME units which serve as the source of livelihoods for crores of people,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme to keep the MSME sector alive,” he said. Praising the ODOP scheme in the state, Yogi said, “UP is one of the leading states in the country to receive a GI tag for 52 of its products.”

Biogas plant, woollen yarn production centre inaugurated

The CM also inaugurated a biogas plant in Gram Mandar Deh Mafi (Mandari) Bhagwat, Prayagraj, and a woollen yarn production centre in Gram Ganja. He distributed funds to 14 MSME entrepreneurs under various schemes.

Additionally, an MoU was exchanged between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) at the event. Uttar Pradesh MSME minister Rakesh Sachan was also present at the event.

Entrepreneurs associated with GI tags get certificates

The CM distributed certificates to 11 ODOP entrepreneurs whose products have got GI tags. These include entrepreneurs of “Dholak” (two-headed hand drum) from Amroha, lock (”Tala”) from Aligarh, home furnishing from Baghpat, Shajar stone from Banda, handloom from Barabanki, Nagina wood craft from Bijnor, Kalpi handmade paper from Jalaun, Gaura stone ( a radiant natural stone) from Mahoba, Tarakashi (a technique of inlaying brass, copper or silver wires in wood) art from Mainpuri, horn handicraft from Sambhal and Bakhira brassware from Sant Kabir Nagar.