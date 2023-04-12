CM Yogi Adityanath calls for coordination to check cybercrime

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state police should work in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to combat instances of cybercrime. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an official meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Portals like Cy Train and Cybercrime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) should be used effectively to check cybercrime, he said. He was reviewing the working of Cybercrime, Vigilance Establishment and State Special Investigation Team of the state police department at his official residence.

Asking for the cyber cells set up at the zonal and district levels to be used effectively, he said cyber help desk should be established at all the police stations.

Training for police personnel should be accelerated for the effective use of the cyber portals. People should be made aware of cybercrime and ways to prevent it, he said.

Asking police officers to take various measures for crime control and prevention, the chief minister said the state government was working with a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

He directed officers of the State Special Investigation Team and the Vigilance Establishment to complete pending investigations in a time-bound manner, he said.

The Vigilance Establishment should inform the Chief Minister’s Office each month about the progress of investigations, he said.

Strict action should be taken against those involved in corruption after completing the investigation, he added.

Personnel of investigation agencies should be skilled with modern technical knowledge and provided with infrastructure and logistics support, he said.

The state government was working with commitment to strong law and order as well as security of the people for the last six years, the chief minister said.

Before 2017, only two cybercrime police stations were functional in the state. The state government has constituted cybercrime stations at the zone level and women cyber help desks at regional police stations. Cyber Helpline is functional 24x7, he said.

While effective action is being taken through the Cyber Safe portal, Cyber Awareness Day is organised on the first Wednesday of every month.

People are also being made aware through various social media platforms. Under the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration of Independence, a cyber awareness programme was organized on a large scale in the entire state, he said.