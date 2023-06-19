UP CM Yogi targets Cong over remarks on honour to Gita Press

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Congress saying the party was not able to accept the decision to confer Gandhi Peace Prize on the Gita Press, Gorakhpur, and so the party’s leaders were expressing disappointment over the issue.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for its decision to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, and called the move a travesty.

“Award to Gita Press (Gorakhpur) is like honouring 100 crore Hindus. The Congress is not able to accept this honour. I was watching the reaction of the Congress spokesman expressing disappointment. The Congress claims to be the oldest political party. The Congress leaders have such a bad attitude and nothing can be as shameful as this,” the CM said after dedicating to people a Tharu Tribal Cultural Museum in Balrampur district, about 150 km north-east from here.

He said the museum built at a cost of ₹33.59 crore should be connected by a service with Balrampur, Tulsipur, Panchperwa and Gesri. “Descendents of those who used to call them accidental Hindus are not able to accept the honour to the Gita Press. They are questioning the honour to the Gita Press,” said Yogi without naming any leader whom he called the accidental Hindus.

He used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to confer Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press. The CM said the Gita Press has been a centre for publication of religious literature for nearly 100 years.

Yogi said the Gita Press has been doing so without any government help. He urged the people to work for conservation of India’s heritage. The CM also spoke about the work carried out for the uplift of the tribal people and said they had been responsible for conservation of forests.

He said at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who is revered by the tribal communities across the country, on November 15 is celebrated as the Tribal Day. He said the state government would work for the welfare of tribals and landless families would be given land. He said a health cover of ₹5 lakh would be given to those living below the poverty line.

