U.P. CM Yogi meets guv amid ministry expansion buzz

Amid the buzz of a likelihood of expansion of his ministry around or after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Nov 7. (Sourced)

Those who are considered to be aspiring for a ministerial berth include Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan who joined the BJP after resigning as the Samajwadi Party MLA.

As of now, there are eight vacancies in the council of ministers that has a sanctioned strength of 60 members. An official spokesman though described the meeting a courtesy call, there are indications that the CM and the governor discussed the preparations for the Deepotsav at Ayodhya on November 11.

Yogi may also have discussed his decision to hold a meeting of the state cabinet at Ayodhya on November 9. He presented a book ‘Ved Rahasya’ to the governor during his meeting with the governor.

