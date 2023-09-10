U.P. CM Yogi pays tribute to GB Pant on his birth anniversary

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tribute to Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant (1887-1961), the first chief minister of the state, on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary on Sunday.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath speaking after paying tribute to Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant in Lucknow on September 10. (HT photo)

Describing him as a great freedom fighter, Yogi said Bharat Ratna Pandit Pant became the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after independence and made valuable contributions to the progress of the state and internal security of the country as a former home minister. Yogi also garlanded Pant’s statue at the Lok Bhawan complex.

“Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant had actively participated in the freedom struggle. Keeping in mind his hard work, his patriotism and organisational ability, he was given the responsibility of chief ministership. He became the first chief minister of the state in independent India and then served the country as the home minister,” the CM said.