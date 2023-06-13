Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM Yogi to review projects, address rally in Ayodhya

U.P. CM Yogi to review projects, address rally in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 13, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to address first rally in Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He will review progress of ongoing development projects in the city.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address his first rally in Ayodhya on Thursday in run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The CM will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing development projects there.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

He will take night halt there. On Thursday, Yogi will address a rally at Bharatkund at around 10.30am. Earlier, the CM was scheduled to address the rally on June 19. At present, large part of the temple town has been dug due to the ongoing road widening projects.

The state government has set a deadline of December 2023 for completing all three pathways in Ayodhya. The government has allocated 1,000 crore in its finance bill 23-24 for the project.

According to government sources, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust also wants the state government to complete the three pathways by the end of this year.

Three pathways

Ram Path—13 km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat

Ram Janmabhoomi Path—2 km from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir

Bhakti Path—850 meters from Shringar Hat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh yogi adityanath ayodhya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP