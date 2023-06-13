U.P. CM Yogi to review projects, address rally in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address his first rally in Ayodhya on Thursday in run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The CM will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing development projects there.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

He will take night halt there. On Thursday, Yogi will address a rally at Bharatkund at around 10.30am. Earlier, the CM was scheduled to address the rally on June 19. At present, large part of the temple town has been dug due to the ongoing road widening projects.

The state government has set a deadline of December 2023 for completing all three pathways in Ayodhya. The government has allocated ₹1,000 crore in its finance bill 23-24 for the project.

According to government sources, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust also wants the state government to complete the three pathways by the end of this year.

Three pathways

Ram Path—13 km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat

Ram Janmabhoomi Path—2 km from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir

Bhakti Path—850 meters from Shringar Hat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi