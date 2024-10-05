U.P. colleges asked to submit data for Samarth portal implementation

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all government and non-government aided colleges in the state to submit their data for the implementation of the Samarth Portal. (Pic for representation)

According to a letter issued by Dr Aparna Mishra, joint director of Higher Education dated October 3, the colleges must complete an online form and submit it by October 4. HT has a copy of the letter.

The collected information will be used to integrate the colleges into the Samarth Portal, a digital platform designed to streamline various educational processes.

The Samarth Portal is a digital platform developed by the Uttar Pradesh government to streamline various educational processes. It is designed to provide a centralized platform for students, teachers, and administrators to access information related to admissions, examinations, results, and other academic activities.

While the specific features and functionalities of the Samarth Portal may vary, its primary goal is to improve efficiency and transparency in the higher education sector of the state.

Regional higher education officers are also tasked with collecting data from colleges under their jurisdiction and submitting it in an Excel sheet format by October 5, 2024.

The letter emphasizes the importance of timely data submission for the successful implementation of the Samarth Portal.

Streamlining educational processes through the Samarth Portal will benefit students in several ways

1.Improved access to information: Students will have easier access to essential information like admission schedules, examination dates, results, and course materials.

2. Simplified procedures: The portal can simplify procedures such as fee payments, application submissions, and result verification, saving students’ time and effort.

3. Enhanced transparency: The Samarth Portal can provide a transparent platform, allowing students to track their academic progress, view attendance records, and access feedback from instructors.

4. Time-Saving: By automating administrative tasks, the portal can free up students’ time to focus on their studies and extracurricular activities.

5. Reduced errors: The digital platform can minimize human errors that may occur in manual processes, ensuring accuracy and reliability of information.

6. Better communication: The portal can facilitate better communication between students, teachers, and administrators, leading to improved understanding and problem-solving.