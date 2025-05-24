U.P. committed to goal of developed India: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh, being an important member of Team India, was fully committed to making best contribution to achieve the objective of developed India and developed states. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi stated this while speaking at the 10th meeting of NITI Aayog’s governing council in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

“Attended and received guidance from the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. There was an in-depth discussion on the topic ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’ in the meeting. Under the successful guidance of the Prime Minister, the New Uttar Pradesh of New India is fully committed to give its best contribution as an important member of ‘Team India’ in achieving the noble goal of ‘Developed India-Developed State’,” said Yogi in his post on X.

The CM, who left for New Delhi on Friday, will also attend a conference of BJP chief ministers there on Sunday.