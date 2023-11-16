U.P. Congress holds session with senior party leaders

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday had a brainstorming session with the party’s old guards, who have held various positions in the past, to work out a strategy to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai addressed the partymen and lauded their contribution.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai (HT Photo)

He said the Congress will bring about a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We are getting suggestions from the youths and those in their mid-eighties with full enthusiasm. This energy will help the Congress in bringing about a change in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Rai at the meeting.

According to a press release, he said the BJP government in the state was facing groupism and a senior party leader and deputy chief minister was not attending meetings of the state cabinet and the BJP’s programmes. He said a time period of barely five months was left for the Lok Sabha election and the partymen should work harder and reach out to the people.

Most of those who attended the meeting demanded that the party should launch a padyatra or a jail bharo agitation to bring focus on the issues concerning the people. “Yes, these demands were made and we are considering them,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

UPCC spokesman Anshu Awasthi said the partymen also gave various suggestions and said the people were fed up with the BJP government that failed to keep the promises made to the people.

