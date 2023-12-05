U.P. Congress plans Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur to Sitapur

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has proposed a “Parivartan Yatra” from Shakambhari Devi, Saharanpur, to Naimisharanya, Sitapur, aiming to connect with the people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The proposal was discussed during the executive committee meeting of the UPCC, presided over by UPCC President Ajay Rai on Tuesday. For representation only (REUTERS FILE IMAGE/Pawan Kumar)

“We will initiate the Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur to Sitapur. The yatra may commence later this month or in early January 2024, lasting for nearly 25 days. We plan to engage with people in all districts through the ‘gaon, gaon, paon, paon’ and ‘nagar nagar and dagar dagar’ programs during this period,” said Rai while addressing media persons at the UPCC headquarters.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rai said that there are only about five months left until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the party needs to strengthen its connection with the people. He mentioned the invitation of senior party leaders to participate in the Parivartan Yatra. Rai urged the newly appointed office bearers to work diligently to prepare the party for the upcoming elections. Despite the election outcomes in five state assemblies, he encouraged party members not to feel disheartened and instead focus on fighting for the people’s cause. Rai expressed confidence that the new office bearers would do their best to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them by the Congress.