UP Congress to get new executive panel after Holi

The Congress is likely to constitute a new state executive committee with about 150 office bearers for its Uttar Pradesh unit after Holi.

The decision was taken at the recent Raipur plenary session of the Congress (PTI file)

Those aware of the development said women, youth and people from the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward and minority communities would comprise 50 per cent of the new state executive committee members in accordance with the party’s landmark decision at the recent Raipur plenary session.

“Yes, we are likely to get a new state executive committee after Holi, and it is expected to have 150 office bearers with 50 per cent of the reservation to be given to SCs, STs, backward classes, women, minorities, etc. Fifty per cent of the office bearers will be in the under-50 age group,” said a senior party functionary.

After the Congress’ poor show in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party decided to make large-scale organisational changes. Senior party leader Brijlal Khabri was appointed the new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president in October.

Khabri is yet to get a team of his choice. Appointments to the districts’ party president and other posts are likely to be made after the new committee is set in place in Uttar Pradesh.