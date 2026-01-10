UP Congress to mark Priyanka’s b’day as ‘Parivartan Pratigya Diwas’

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress OBC department has decided to observe January 12, the birthday of Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, as ‘Parivartan Pratigya Diwas’. Representational image (Sourced)

“’The Parivartan Pratigya’ (pledge for change) is for the 2027 Assembly elections, and we will take this pledge on the birthday of our leader, Priyanka Gandhi,” said Manoj Yadav, chairman of the party’s OBC wing in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Yadav, the campaign aims to reach out to people, particularly in rural areas of the state. He said the OBC department plans to connect with one crore people across Uttar Pradesh during this period.

Senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC wing chairman Anil Jaihind, are expected to attend the programme on January 12.

As part of the initiative, ‘Parivartan Pratigya Samvaad’ will be organised at the village level, while ‘Pratigya Yuva Sansad’ will be held at higher education institutions. ‘Parivartan Pratigya Padyatra’, marathons and conventions will also be conducted, Yadav said.

He added that a detailed strategy would be prepared to protest issues related to backward classes in contract work, government jobs and recruitment processes in the state. Demonstrations will be held at various departments, and the principles of the Constitution will be taken to households.

Rahul Gandhi, MP from Rae Bareli and Priyanka’s brother, is scheduled to hold divisional-level conferences to interact with people from backward classes. Caste-wise and social justice conferences will also be organised for the backward and most backward classes.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has assigned responsibilities to senior leaders for organising Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday events across districts. State Congress president Ajay Rai issued a letter naming leaders to coordinate programmes in districts such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Jhansi and Bareilly. During these events, the party’s 100-day campaign related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will also be shared.

‘Save MGNREGA’ campaign launched

Rudra Daman Singh, president of the Lucknow district Congress Committee, on Saturday, said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is not just a government scheme from the Congress era, but a lifeline for millions of poor families in rural India. He described the scheme as a strong safety net against hunger, unemployment, and migration.

Speaking at a press conference for the launch of the ‘Save MGNREGA’ campaign, Singh said the scheme has empowered Dalits, backward classes, tribals, women, and landless labourers by providing the right to work with dignity.

He alleged that the BJP government, after coming to power, is attempting to make changes that could dismantle the MGNREGA Act. The Congress is committed to preventing what it calls “anti-labour changes.” HTC