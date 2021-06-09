UP Covid cases cross 17-lakh mark

Uttar Pradesh Covid case tally crossed 17-lakh mark on Wednesday with 709 fresh cases reporting from different districts.

All districts reported below 40 new cases, including zero fresh cases in three districts. Uttar Pradesh had reported its first covid case on March 2, 2020, in Agra.

Total cases reached 17,00,476 while the death toll in the state reached 21,516.

As many as 89 more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh during the day.

“The overall positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh is 3.26% while the 24-hour positivity rate is 0.3%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference on Wednesday.

A total 5,21,98,161 covid samples have been tested in the state till now. “Of the total 12,959 active cases under treatment 7,499 are in home isolation,” said Prasad.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,37,956 Covid cases of which 2,34,916 have recovered and the recovery rate is 98.72%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

“Cases have gone down but infection still remains hence people particularly those going out should ensure they follow Covid protocol. You may be healthy, but you may bring home infection for your family members if you are not cautious. Hence follow Covid protocol strictly,” said Prasad.