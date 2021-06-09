Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Covid cases cross 17-lakh mark
lucknow news

UP Covid cases cross 17-lakh mark

Uttar Pradesh Covid case tally crossed 17-lakh mark on Wednesday with 709 fresh cases reporting from different districts
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:52 PM IST
A medic inoculates the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during a 'Women Special' vaccination drive, at Avanti Bai Mahila Chikitsalaya in Lucknow. (ANI file)

Uttar Pradesh Covid case tally crossed 17-lakh mark on Wednesday with 709 fresh cases reporting from different districts.

All districts reported below 40 new cases, including zero fresh cases in three districts. Uttar Pradesh had reported its first covid case on March 2, 2020, in Agra.

Total cases reached 17,00,476 while the death toll in the state reached 21,516.

As many as 89 more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh during the day.

“The overall positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh is 3.26% while the 24-hour positivity rate is 0.3%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference on Wednesday.

A total 5,21,98,161 covid samples have been tested in the state till now. “Of the total 12,959 active cases under treatment 7,499 are in home isolation,” said Prasad.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,37,956 Covid cases of which 2,34,916 have recovered and the recovery rate is 98.72%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

“Cases have gone down but infection still remains hence people particularly those going out should ensure they follow Covid protocol. You may be healthy, but you may bring home infection for your family members if you are not cautious. Hence follow Covid protocol strictly,” said Prasad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP